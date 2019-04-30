Chesapeake Mayor delivers annual State of the City address

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Mayor Rick West is outlining his vision for the city’s future in the annual State of the City address.

The address is being given at the Chesapeake Conference Center Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Mayor West said “Chesapeake is a vibrant city, built on strong and historic foundations with a focus firmly on the future. I’m excited to share highlights with you during the annual State of the City address.”

The mayor is expected to discuss business initiatives, updates on city programs, challenges and opportunities, and outline a vision for the future.

The address is part of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce State of the City series.