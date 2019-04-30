Beantown Bowl? College football bowl game reportedly coming to Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston Red Sox just couldn’t sit in the dugout and let their arch rival, the New York Yankees, score.

Since 2010, Yankee Stadium has hosted the Pinstripe Bowl – college football bowl game. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the Red Sox are getting into the bowl game game, too.

McMurphy reports Fenway Park, home of the Sox, will host a college football bowl game beginning in 2020. The contest will reportedly be a match-up between an Atlantic Coast Conference team and a school from the American Athletic Conference.

According to MassLive.com, in 2015 Fenway hosted its first football game in 47 years when Boston College battled Notre Dame. The historic park hosted three college games in 2017 as well as the annual Harvard-Yale game last November.

CBSSports.com reports the name of the bowl game has yet to be announced, but Boston will join Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach as the three new sites to host bowl games at the start of the NCAA’s new bowl cycle.