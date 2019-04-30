A local feature film focused on the humor of a missed Mother’s Day on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Mother of a Day" is a family-friendly comedy written, produced and starring local talent.

The story's main character has one hour to sneak out of the house to find gifts for the four mothers in his life after he has forgotten Mother's Day.

Lead actor Lamont Ferguson and director Butch Maier join us to talk more about the film and the local premieres.

Catch "Mother of a Day" at the Naro in Norfolk on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. or at the Beach Cinema Alehouse in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, May 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more at facebook.com/motherofaday.