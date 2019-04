CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Chesapeake around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that displaced four people, including one child.

According to officials, the fire was in the 300 block of Butrico Road. They added that both Virginia Beach and Norfolk fire units were dispatched for assistance.

No one was injured during the fire.

Those displaced are making their own lodging arrangements.

