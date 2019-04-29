Virginia Beach Schools seeking feedback on school start times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the past four years, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) has looked at possibly changing start times for schools in the district. Now, they want input from the community.

From Monday until Wednesday, May 15, the Virginia Beach community can weigh in on the four potential options by visiting the school district’s e-Town Hall survey. Data collected will then help the district’s school board make a recommendation for new start times by July 2019 (changes to the schedule will not take place until September 2020).

The four schedules proposed are part of the work done by VBCPS administrators that focuses on providing adolescents in its district more sleep time, according to the district.

VBCPS is also holding three meetings in Virginia Beach: Monday, May 6 at Bettie F. Williams Elementary School, Tuesday, May 7, at Landstown High School and Wednesday, May 8, at Plaza Middle School. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

