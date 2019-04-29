STIHL Inc. partners with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation to ‘beautify’ park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – STIHL Inc. along with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation came together to beautify Great Neck Park on April 27!

As part of the “Day of Service” activities, STIHL Inc. volunteers helped clean up and landscape the park.

The service event is part of an annual campaign to improve and beautify local parks.

STIHL Inc. volunteers put a lot of time and sweat into their work, as employees and their families have volunteered more than 2,300 hours and saved the City of Virginia Beach nearly $104,000 in improvement costs over the years.

Volunteer projects include cleaning up trash and debris, mulching and planting flowerbeds, trimming trees and shrubs, landscaping general areas, and painting.