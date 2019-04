SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that happened in the 2300 block of Juniper Lane around 2 a.m displaced five adults and one child.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control around 3:30 a.m. and no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross will reportedly be providing assistance to those displaced.

Suffolk Police did respond to help control the scene.

No further information was released on the fire