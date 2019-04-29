Police searching for missing man in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are searching for a missing man that was last seen on April 6, around 3:22 p.m.

48-year-old James Wesley Geddie Jr. was reported missing on April 27, from the 1500 block of River Road in Elizabeth City.

Geddie is around 5 foot 6 inches in height, weighing about 192 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Geddie was last seen on Saturday, April 6, driving a black and grey 2009 Nissan Altima with the North Carolina license plate FJE-4192.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.