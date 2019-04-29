Police investigating after man shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton police are trying to identify a suspect after a man was shot in Hampton on Sunday.

Around 5:19 a.m., a call in reference to a shooting came to officials that had just occurred in the 200 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Officers found a 49-year-old Hampton male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The motive of this incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect description to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.