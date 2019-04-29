ODU football gives fans a sneak peek at S.B. Ballard stadium renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - With just four months remaining before the new college football season, the race is on to finish Old Dominion's renovations to S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The construction to replace the East & West stands with brand new seating and higher elevation started after the Monarchs last game back in November.

With 24-hour construction crews, the school has said the stadium will be ready by the season opener without a doubt. Fans got a chance to see the progress last Saturday.

"It's really remarkable to see the progress," Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder said.

"We were over here Wednesday. Mr. Ballard and the S.B. Ballard company, had our team over here for the team to see it to see the look on the players faces on the 50 yard line and the wow factor was there. This definitely has a wow factor and is a tremendous home field advantage for us."

The Monarchs first game in the new S.B. Ballard Stadium will be August 31st against Norfolk State.