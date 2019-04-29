Oceanfront businesses feeling wave of Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pharrell Williams is proud of the successful festival weekend.

“This weekend, it was green and it was green for everybody: Community leaders, the community itself, business owners,” said Williams.

Oceanfront business owners are breaking down the amount of money the Something in the Water music festival brought in.

Gus Frank owns Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant on 5th Street.

“This event was right next to us, and it affected us very good,” says Frank.

He says his restaurant became the go-to place for breakfast and lunch before people headed to the festival. He’s comparing it to Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

The owner of Dough Boy’s, George Kotarides, felt a similar wave down Atlantic Avenue.

“Unquestionably, the Something in the Water music festival had a positive impact,” says Kotarides.

Some businesses say this year’s experience is a great start to their peak season and future possibilities.

“Building on this success for this year, hopefully [we] have it again next year and maybe even bigger or better,” says Frank.

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.