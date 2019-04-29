North Carolina Crime Stoppers offer reward for homicide suspect’s location information

Posted 11:58 am, April 29, 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear with the Wilmington Police Department are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of homicide suspect Michael Mitchell.

19-year-old Mitchell is wanted in connection to the death of Willie Sellers Jr., who was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. April 5 in the 1000 block of Emory Street.

Mitchell of Castle Hayne is a validated gang member and could be anywhere in the Southeastern United States, according to officials.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact WPD at (910)-343-3609. To remain anonymous tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845.

