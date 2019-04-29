Officials looking for missing Newport News teen

Posted 2:46 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, April 29, 2019

Elliott Roberts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help in finding a missing teen who is believed to have run away.

17-year-old Elliott Roberts was last seen on Saturday walking southbound on Warwick Boulevard, near Colony Road, wearing a black hat with cat ears sticking out of the top of it, Newport News Police said.

He may be in need of medical attention but police said he is not considered endangered.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at (757)-247-2500 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

