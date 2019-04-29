Newport News man arrested after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested for his suspected role in a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Around 1:15 a.m., officials received call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 1st block of Mary Peake Boulevard.

Officers found a 36-year-old Hampton man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The motive surrounding this incident remains under investigation.

32-year-old Gene Mozelle Jr. of Newport News has been arrested for his suspected connection to this incident.

He has been charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting Across a Public Roadway, and one count of Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.