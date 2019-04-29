× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A big cool down today, warm again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool start to the work week… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning but only warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower possible. It will be breezy today with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Warm air makes a big comeback tomorrow. Highs will return to the 80s, about 20 degrees warmer than today. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a stray shower possible.

Sunshine and 80s will continue through midweek. Our biggest chance for rain and storms this week will move in later Friday to early Saturday with a cold front.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 29th

1923 Tornado: Virginia Beach

