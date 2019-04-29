× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A big cool down today, warm again tomorrow

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We were some 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Sunday today. The cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the afternoon with only a slight chance of rain this evening. Areas of dense fog will be possible overnight.

Warm air makes a big comeback tomorrow. Highs will return to the 80s, about 20 degrees warmer than today. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a stray shower possible.

Sunshine and 80s will continue through midweek. Our biggest chance for rain and storms this week will move in later Friday to early Saturday with a cold front.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 29th

1923 Tornado: Virginia Beach

