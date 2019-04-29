Suffolk man arrested after attempted carjacking of police vehicle, officers say

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police arrested a man Saturday on multiple charges including the attempted carjacking of a marked police vehicle.

A call for the incident came in around 10:33 a.m., after a 72-year old woman reported that the subject had pushed his way into her car and demanded money while parked in the 7-Eleven parking lot located in the 1900 block of Holland Road.

The victim was able to sound her car alarm and the man fled on foot. She was not injured and was able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

An officer saw a man walking in a nearby neighborhood and attempted to take him into custody. The man then assaulted the officer and attempted to flee.

The officer commanded the man to stop and threatened to release his K-9, after which the subject attempted to prevent the officer from releasing the dog and then attempted to get into the police vehicle driver’s side while assaulting the officer once more.

The officer was able to release his K-9 from the rear of the vehicle and the subject also struck the K-9 in the head multiple times.

Responding officers removed the man from the police vehicle, during which time he assaulted a second officer.

He received emergency medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel for injuries sustained from the K-9 before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

37-year-old Timothy Dawson, Jr. of Suffolk was arrested on charges including Strong Armed Robbery, three counts of Assault & Battery – Police Officer or Firefighter, Carjacking, Resisting Arrest – Obstruct Justice, two counts of Killing or Injuring Police Animal , Destruction of Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Fleeing from A Law Enforcement Officer.

Dawson is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.