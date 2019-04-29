Local non-profit opens doors to put spotlight on children in foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Did you know May is Foster Care Awareness Month?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 400,000 children across the country are in the foster care system.

Connect With a Wish is a non-profit in Virginia Beach that helps grant wishes of local foster children, whether it's paying for an extracurricular activity, new shoes or even providing prom dresses.

On Thursday, the organization is holding an open house in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month. The event will bring in foster parents, social workers and volunteers from the different programs at Connect With a Wish.

The City of Virginia Beach Dept. of Human Services says it currently has just 60 approved foster homes for more than 200 kids in the foster care system. They're looking for more families who are will to help.

Call Virginia Beach Family Services Specialist Ryan Jones at (757) 385-3272 for more information about foster care in Virginia Beach. You can also call your local human services department or head to their websites for information about foster care in your community.

The open house at Connect With a Wish runs from noon to 6 p.m. It's located at 2492 North Landing Road, Suite 102 in Virginia Beach near City Hall.

Click HERE for more information.