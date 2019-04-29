Local non-profit opens doors to put spotlight on children in foster care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Did you know May is Foster Care Awareness Month?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 400,000 children across the country are in the foster care system.

Connect With a Wish is a non-profit in Virginia Beach that helps grant wishes of local foster children.

On Thursday, the organization is holding an open house in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month. The event will bring in foster parents, social workers and volunteers from the different programs at Connect With a Wish.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and Connect With a Wish is located at 2492 North Landing Road, Suite 102 in Virginia Beach.

