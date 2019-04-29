Legal challenges continue over Norfolk’s Confederate monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Legal challenges to the city's Confederate monument continue with two activists restarting their legal battle to move it.

During a procedural hearing on Monday, Roy Perry-Bey and Ronald Green dismissed their original case against the city and filed a new one.

The two are suing the city and city attorney's office in an effort to move the statue from Main Street to a cemetery. "It shouldn't be in the public square violating the religious freedom of everyone," Perry-Bey said.

City leaders have expressed support for moving the monument but say state law prevents them from interfering with war memorials. City council members passed a resolution advocating moving the statue, but it still hasn't gone anywhere.

Perry-Bey argues it's not a war memorial, but rather a symbol of hate. However, Frank Earnest from the Sons of Confederate Veterans says it's a memorial that shouldn't be moved.

"I represent the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The bloodline of the Confederate Army and that's all we said we look to do - is to our honor our ancestors who gave up everything they had," Earnest said.

It's unclear when the case will be back in court.