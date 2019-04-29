Back pain heat wraps recalled due to possibility of burns

Posted 10:10 am, April 29, 2019

Back pain heat wraps have been voluntarily recalled because they may get hotter than expected.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a division of Pfizer Inc., recalled one lot of ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps, up to 16HR pain relief. Pfizer Consumer Healthcare said the product could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified.

The use of a wrap with a cell with increased temperature poses a potential risk of skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation on the wrap applied area. The product label recommends the user to stop use or wear a layer of clothing if the product feels too hot to prevent skin injuries, according to the FDA.

ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor muscular and joint aches and pains associated with overexertion, strains, sprains, and arthritis.

The ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps, up to 16HR pain relief, master lot impacted is S97473, UPC 305733010037 (Lower Back and Hip Therapy, 2 count carton) and was used in the manufacturing of 17 retail display case sub lots.

ThermaCare HeatWraps retail display information:

