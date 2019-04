Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Magician Harold Wood joins us to show how he makes math lessons fun with juggling and a unicycle.

Harold is just one of the artists who work with Young Audience Arts for Learning Virginia and its unique approach to teaching and learning. Visit www.YAV.org to learn more.

