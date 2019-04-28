UVA’s Kyle Guy, De’andre Hunter, and Ty Jerome all receive NBA Draft Combine invites

Chicago, Ill. – As the NFL draft exits stage left, the NBA Draft process moves into the spotlight. This weekend invites to the NBA Draft combine have began to leak out, and Virginia’s title trio received invites, according to NBA Draft God on Twitter.

Wahoos247 added that Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter also received invites.

The trio led the Cavaliers to their first national title in school history. Guy, the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, averaged 19.5 points in wins over Auburn and Texas Tech at the Final Four. Jerome averaged career highs in points (13.6), rebounds (4.2) and assists (5.5) during his junior season in 2018-19. Hunter, a redshirt sophomore, earned consensus second-team All-America honors, NABC National Defensive Player of the Year, All-ACC first-team and ACC Defensive Player of the honors after his breakout season in 2018-19.

The NBA Draft Combine is May 14th-19th in Chicago The NBA Draft is June 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.