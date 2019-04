SUFFOLK, Va. – A man died of his injuries Sunday after crashing his truck in Suffolk Monday, April 22.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, 78-year-old North Carolina man Irvin L. Humphries crashed around 1:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Humphries ran off the road and struck several trees.

Humphries was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He and a dog were the only occupants of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.