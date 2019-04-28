× First Warning Forecast: More clouds and much cooler temperatures

A few lingering showers possible before midnight, then we will dry out under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the low and mid 50s. High pressure will build in from the north late tonight and Monday.

It will be much cooler to start the work week with highs throughout the 60s. Some folks on the Eastern Shore may struggle to get out of the 50s. Expect more cloud cover throughout the day, with just a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower. Winds will be onshore so it will feel cooler along the coast.

A big warmup on tap for Tuesday. Many communities could be 20 degrees warmer than Monday. Winds will turn to the southwest pumping in much warmer air. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 80s. Some inland location may even reach the 90 degree mark! It will be a bit cooler on the Eastern Shore. Rain chances will remain low, but a stray shower to our north is not out of the question. Keeping a 10 percent chance.

Another warm one on Wednesday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again soar to the mid and upper 80s. Thursday is looking just as warm, but keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A cold front will slowly move through the area late Friday giving us a chance for showers and even storms. The timing is a little uncertain, but keeping a 50/50 shot for Friday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday. It will be much cooler, but seasonable for the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

