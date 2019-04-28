Coast Guard rescues boat taking on water while training at Oregon Inlet

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet responded to a small vessel taking on water while conducting training Sunday morning.

After their routine training was finished, the 24’ response boat was in the right place at the right time, as they sighted the vessel with people on board waving their arms in distress.

Once on scene, it was determined that the vessel was taking on water and a quick response was needed. The crew moved the vessel into safe water and placed the boat in an alongside tow.

Those on board the small vessel were then transferred on to the Coast Guard’s response boat along with their personal items.

The crew then quickly towed the vessel back to the Oregon Inlet boat ramps, removing water from inside the boat in the process.

Everyone made it back to the boat ramps safely!