NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink recaps the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Plus, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney signs a record-breaking contract, while the UVA men's basketball team makes news with one way it will not celebrate its national championship.