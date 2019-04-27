Portsmouth Police investigating woman’s death as homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Friday in the 20 block of Fairview Circle South.

According to the department, at 1:30 p.m., police communications received a 911 call alerting them to an injured woman. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as 30-year-old Portsmouth woman Toni Isenburg, unresponsive with an injury to her upper body.

Medics responded, and Isenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating Isenburg’s death as a homicide.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information in this case. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.