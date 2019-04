NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an undetermined death in the 2200 block of Colley Avenue.

The call for the incident came in around 8:48 p.m. An adult man was found dead at the scene.

Police say that Colley Avenue, between 21st and 25th Street, is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. Stay with News 3 for updates.