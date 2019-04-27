Pharrell makes appearance at Sony area at Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Arguably the biggest artist to hit the Sony area never stepped on stage.

A crowd of festival goers cheered when Pharrell Williams dropped by the 19th street pop-up Saturday evening.

The Virginia native was only in the area for a couple of minutes before leaving out of the back gate.

The Sony space at Something in the Water is one of the events everyone in Virginia Beach can enjoy because you don’t need a wrist band to get inside.

Inside the Sony space there is PlayStation lounge for the gamers, the pet lovers could get up close and personal with the robotic dog “Aibo” and a 360 reality audio dome was an immersive music experience.

“When you first walk in, that 360 dome is amazing, it took me by surprise. I was expecting to just walk through and then I stopped, and I had to start partying for a second,” says Joiah Ladson.

Ladson also took advantage of the Sony Xperia phones to get the perfect picture to capture her festival experience. She hasn’t been to a concert since he was 12-years-old. She says Something in the Water is exceeding her expectations.

“Everyone has been lovely so far. Everyone I’ve encountered has talk to me as if I’ve known them my whole life so that’s really good, I really like the vibe out here” says Ladson.

The Sony area is open until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

People with and without Something in the Water tickets can come back to check it out from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The music on the Sony stage set the tone and performers like Vanjess, Cautious Clay, and Leikeli47 kept the crowd and the good vibes going all day long.

