× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, more clouds and an isolated shower possible

Increasing clouds with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy as a weak system moves across the north. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Shouldn’t impact the Something in the Water Festivities. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with some higher gusts.

Much cooler to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in most communities. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

We’ll start trending warmer Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Next chance of showers and storms looks to be on Friday. Giving it a 50/50 shot.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

