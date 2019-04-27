Complete Something in the Water coverage

First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds and lows in the 50s

Posted 6:54 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55PM, April 27, 2019

Increasing clouds with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

 

 

Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy as a weak system moves across the north. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Shouldn’t impact the Something in the Water Festivities. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with some higher gusts.

 

 

Much cooler to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in most communities. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

 

We’ll start trending warmer Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Next chance of showers and storms looks to be on Friday. Giving it a 50/50 shot.

 

 

 

Weather & Health 

Pollen: High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

 

 

 

Meteorologist April Loveland 

 

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

 

 

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.