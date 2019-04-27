Dime-A-Dozen: Redskins select 10 players in 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Going into the NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins had multiple needs to address. They expressed interest in shoring up their defense, getting receiver help, and beefing up their offensive line.
They accomplished that and some over the course of three days in Nashville. In the first round, the Redskins let Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins fall to them at No. 15.
With the uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith playing football again, and Colt McCoy and Case Keenum set to be free agents after this season, the Potomac, Md. native was destined for Washington.
The ‘Skins traded back into the first round to draft Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat with the 26th pick. On Friday, they would get Haskins some help on the outside, drafting fellow Buckeye Terry McLaurin.
Seven picks later, and Redskins fans feel like they had a *really* good draft. Here’s a list of all the picks:
ROUND 1, PICK 15 (15th overall):
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
ROUND 1, PICK 26 (26th overall):
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
ROUND 3, PICK 12, (76th overall):
Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
ROUND 4, PICK 10, (112th overall):
Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
ROUND 4, PICK 29, (131st overall):
Wes Martin, G, Indiana
ROUND 5, PICK 15, (153rd overall):
Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
ROUND 5, PICK 35 (173rd overall):
Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina
ROUND 6, PICK 34, (206th overall):
Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
ROUND 7, PICK 13, (227th overall):
Jimmy Moreland, DB, James Madison
ROUND 7, PICK 39, (253rd overall):
Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State