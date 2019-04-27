CBD products pop up in stores throughout Hampton Roads, but are they safe?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – CBD products are popping up in stores throughout Hampton Roads, but are they safe?

The product used is officially called cannabidiol. You can smoke it, ingest it or use the oil form.

Users News 3 spoke to said CBD helps with all different types of aliments. It can look like marijuana, but users say it gives you a very different feeling.

Experts report CBD business are continuing to grow. One study anticipates CBD consumer sales will hit $1.8 billion by 2022 compared the half a billion dollars in 2018 sales.

“We’re kind of in the infancy of research at this point,” said Dr. Ryan Light, Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group.

