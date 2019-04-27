Complete Something in the Water coverage

2 seriously injured in Newport News crash

Posted 10:43 pm, April 27, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after two have been seriously injured in a crash Saturday night.

At around 9:19 p.m., Newport News police and fire department officials responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of 78th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged black sedan that had struck a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old Newport News man, and a passenger, currently only identified as an adult male, both suffered severe injuries in the crash.

They were both taken to a local hospital. Police are not certain at this time if their injuries are life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but officials say speed is believed to be a factor. There is no additional information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 37.022003 by -76.427447.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.