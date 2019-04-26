What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of April 28th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of April 28th

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

SUPERGIRL

“American Dreamer” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos (#419). Original airdate 4/28/2019.

CHARMED

“Source Material” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BOUND TOGETHER — With Harry (Rupert Evans) still missing, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) devise a plan that requires to ask for Tessa’s (guest star Chloe Bridges) help. Parker is close to conquering his demon side, but all doesn’t go smoothly so he turns to Maggie for what he hopes will be comfort. Meanwhile, Niko is eager to help Mel, but in return asks Mel for help in learning about her past. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez & Allyssa Lee (#119). Original airdate 4/28/2019.

MONDAY, APRIL 29

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Egg MacGuffin” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

IT’S NOT WHAT IT SEEMS — While Ray (Brandon Routh) is worried about Nora (Courtney Ford), he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives. Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and Ramona Young also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by James Eagan & Tyron B. Carter (#413). Original airdate 4/29/2019.

ARROW

“Confessions” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

ARSENAL RETURNS TO HELP THE TEAM — When they learn of an upcoming attack on the city, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) to help them stop the Ninth Circle. However, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage. As Captain of the SCPD, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) investigates what happened in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#720). Original airdate 4/29/2019.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

THE FLASH

“Gone Rogue” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert (#520). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

THE 100

“Sanctum” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#601). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

CHAOS ON PROM NIGHT — Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands after learning some unsettling news about her father. Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) grows concerned by Archie’s (KJ Apa) desire to take boxing to the next level. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) runs into a roadblock during her campaign for prom queen, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty’s plan to confront the Gargoyle King takes an unexpected turn. Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Devon Turner (#320). Original airdate 5/1/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Seven” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLS) (HDTV)

IT’S NOT THE SAME – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles with giving Rafael (Justin Baldoni) his space after she discovers that he is hiding a secret. Jane and Michael (guest star Brett Dier) uncover clues about what happened the day he “died.” Petra (Yael Grobglas) wants to fit into JR’s (guest star Rosario Dawson) world and enlists Jane’s help. After a few attempts to get back into the groove, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) work together to try and find a new normal. Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) confesses her feelings about Jorge. Eric Lea directed the episode written by Rafael Agustín (#506). Original airdate 5/1/2019.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

SEASON PREMIERE

iZOMBIE

“Thug Death”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR ITS FINAL SEASON! — While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#501). Original airdate 5/2/2019.

IN THE DARK

“The Feels” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

A ROAD TRIP PUTS MURPHY AND MAX’S RELATIONSHIP TO ITS FIRST REAL TEST — Jess (Brooke Markham) reluctantly agrees to let Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) go alone with Max (Casey Diedrick) on a day trip. While traveling, Murphy has flashback of memories of Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana). Meanwhile, Jess and Joy (Kathleen York) realize they may have more in common than they thought. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York and Keston John also star. Ingrid Jungerman directed the episode written by Deagan Fryklind (#105). Original airdate 5/2/2019.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

DYNASTY

“This Illness of Mine” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

BAD BLOOD – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the launch of Liam’s (Adam Huber) book, Liam’s mother (guest star Sharon Lawrence) returns to Atlanta with a shocking announcement that could derail Fallon’s plans with Liam. While Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) partner up to pursue a nefarious new scheme, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) get closer to exposing Blake for his illicit activities. Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. The episode written by Jay Gibson and Francisca X. Hu, was directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#219). Original airdate 5/3/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Ross Matthews” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE’S NOT AN INTERN ANYMORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ROSS MATHEWS (“HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#506). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Carmen Electra” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

GUARDING COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CARMEN ELECTRA — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#508). Original airdate 8/13/2018.