Watch: Something in the Water, Virginia Natural Gas partner to expand garden at Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is looking to make a lasting impact in Hampton Roads, right down to the elementary school in Pharrell Williams’ childhood neighborhood.

On Friday, Williams joined with Virginia Natural Gas, Timberland and Virginia Beach City Public Schools superintendent Aaron Spence to cut the ribbon on an expansion of the community garden at Seatack Elementary School.

Williams attended the original Seatack as a child.

The expansion includes a replaced tool shed, raised garden beds and makes the garden wheelchair accessible. The garden is used for student gardening clubs and a number community workshops and events.

When addressing the crowd Williams said, “We want you boys and girls to know that you really can be what you want to be.”

Students and crews spent the days leading to the ribbon cutting planting and preparing the expanded garden, one of three at Seatack.

Other companies and groups in support of the project include WPL, Visionscapes Land Design, City of Virginia Beach, VBCPS School Board and FOHTA.

Williams also showed Virginia some love saying, “we’re going to show the world what Virginia can do, who we are and we’re welcoming them to find out what’s in our water.”

He added, “what we’re doing is not a music festival. What we’re doing is a community festival,” when addressing Something in the Water.

