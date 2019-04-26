Virginia men’s hoops “respectfully declines” White House invitation for national title celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – There will be no trip to the nation’s capital for the nation’s top college hoops team.

The Virginia Cavaliers will not meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to commemorate their title run, according to a statement from head coach Tony Bennett released by the school.

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together,” Bennett said. “We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

The Cavaliers won the national title last month, the first ever in school history.