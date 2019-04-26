Virginia Beach man thankful for kidney transplant and his ‘angel on Earth’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is celebrating one year since a successful kidney transplant, and it comes during a time where organ donation is celebrated and cherished.

With his life on the line, Gordon Schooler got a kidney from a donor, and someone he never expected.

As we celebrate National Donate Life Month, which promotes organ donation, Anne Barclay is a hero to Schooler.

Barclay didn’t know Schooler, but a friend of his. This one connection led her to go out of her way and through extensive testing — including getting Ct scans, ultrasounds, blood work and even a psychological exam — to donate one of her organs.

“If you`re donating to a stranger, you have to have a full-blown psychological assessment. They think there might be something wrong with you if you`re donating to a stranger,” said Barclay while laughing.

So what led Barclay to this decision? it was actually an organ donation by a friend’s late husband.

Years ago when a friend`s husband passed away, his wife donated his organs and he was able to touch nine lives.

“That always has resonated with me, I`d always thought about donating,” said Barclay. “When I made the decision I truly felt like it was a calling.”

Feeling inspired and knowing she had the chance to do something similar for Schooler was the final push Barclay needed to answer his prayers. Once she was sure she was a match — the ball got rolling and in March of 2018 — and successful surgery and healthier Schooler was the finished product.

“The next day (after the surgery) Gordy came into my room and he looked like a completely different person, he had different color, he was grinning,” said Anne.

And a year later, Schooler’s grin is still there.

“This is the best I`ve felt in about 10 years,” says Schooler.

So what does Schooler have to say to Barclay about her donation

“You are my angel on Earth, will always be my angel on Earth and my sister from another kidney.”…”See, how could you not want to donate,” said Barclay in response with a laugh.

According to Donate Life, there are more than a hundred thousand people waiting for transplants. And although 95 percent of Americans say they`re in favor of being a donor – only 58 percent are actually registered.