Virginia Beach City Public Schools to alter graduation schedule

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is making slight alterations to its 2019 graduation schedule due to a construction project in the city.

Officials with the district say they are changing the schedule up because construction of the Virginia Beach Sports Center — adjacent to the Virginia Beach Convention Center where graduations are held for VBCPS — is causing the loss of parking spaces and impacting traffic.

They say the new schedule will allow for easier and more expedient access to and from the convention center for graduates, staff and event attendees.

For more information regarding graduation, click here.

The new schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 11

1:30 p.m. — Bayside High School

6 p.m. — Green Run High School

Wednesday, June 12

1:30 p.m. — Kempsville High School

6 p.m. — Salem High School

Thursday, June 13

1:30 p.m. — Tallwood High School

5 p.m. — Green Run Collegiate

7:30 p.m. — First Colonial High School

Friday, June 14

1:30 p.m. — Princess Anne High School

5 p.m. — Renaissance Academy

7:30 p.m. — Frank W. Cox High School

Saturday, June 15

9 a.m. — Ocean Lakes High School

1:30 p.m. — Floyd E. Kellam High School

6 p.m. — Landstown High School