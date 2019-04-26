Tracking the Draft: 1st round notes from 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here are some notes about last night’s 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

FOOTBALL IS FAMILY: The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end NICK BOSA with the second overall pick. He joins his brother, JOEY BOSA (No. 3 overall in 2016, San Diego Chargers), and his father, JOHN BOSA (No. 16 overall in 1987, Miami) as first-round selections. John Bosa joins ARCHIE MANNING as the only first-round selection with multiple first-round sons in the common draft era. Michigan linebacker DEVIN BUSH JR. (No. 10, Pittsburgh) also joined his father, DEVIN BUSH SR. (1995, Atlanta) as a first-round selection. Bosa and Bush became the 10th and 11th players to join their fathers as first-round selections.



HISTORY AT NO. 1: The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback KYLER MURRAY with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining BAKER MAYFIELD (Cleveland, 2018) and SAM BRADFORD (St. Louis Rams, 2010) as Oklahoma quarterbacks to be selected No. 1 overall. This marks the second time in the common-draft era that a school has produced the No. 1 pick in consecutive NFL Drafts. Pro Football Hall of Famers RON YARY (1968) and O.J. SIMPSON (1969) were selected first overall out of the University of Southern California in consecutive years. With Murray’s selection, this also marks the third time in the common draft era in which Heisman Trophy winners have gone No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts (SAM BRADFORD and CAM NEWTON in 2010-11; BO JACKSON and VINNY TESTAVERDE in 1986-87).

TOP-TEN QBS: Oklahoma quarterback KYLER MURRAY (No. 1, Arizona) and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6, New York Giants) were each top-ten selections in 2019. This marks the fifth consecutive year in which multiple quarterbacks were selected in the top-ten, the longest such streak in the common draft era.

DEFENSE AT TOP: Four defensive players – NICK BOSA (No. 2, San Francisco), QUINNEN WILLIAMS (No. 3, New York Jets), CLELIN FERRELL (No. 4, Oakland) and DEVIN WHITE (No. 5, Tampa Bay) – were selected in the top-five. This marks the fifth draft since 1967 and the first since 1997 that featured four defensive players chosen in the top five picks. The 2019 NFL Draft also featured 18 defensive players selected in the first round, tied for the second-most in the common-draft era. Only the 2006 and 2017 NFL Drafts (19) had more defensive players selected in the first round in the common-draft era.

LINE DANCE: A total of 11 defensive linemen were chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, tied with the 2011 draft for the most defensive linemen selected in the first round in the common draft era.

TRIO OF PICKS: The Oakland Raiders (No. 4, No. 24 and No. 27) and New York Giants (No. 6, No. 17 and No. 30) each had three picks in the first round. This marks the first time in the common draft era in which multiple teams had three or more picks in the first round.

ORANGE CRUSH: Clemson had three defensive linemen – CLELIN FERRELL (No. 4, Oakland), CHRISTIAN WILKINS (No. 13, Miami) and DEXTER LAWRENCE (No. 17, New York Giants) – selected in the first round. This marks the first time in the common draft era in which three defensive linemen from the same school were first round selections in the same NFL Draft.