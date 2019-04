Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Red Line" is a new eight-episode original limited series that follows three very different Chicago families after a tragedy causes them to reconsider how race and racial biases affect their lives. Noah Wyle and Aliyah Royale join us to talk more about the show and what to expect from the series.

Catch the premiere of "The Red Line" on Sunday, April 28th with two back-to-back episodes from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. on CBS.