ODU’s Oshane Ximines becomes first Monarch ever selected in NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A first for Old Dominion football on the second night of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oshane Ximines, the Monarchs all-time sacks leader was drafted 95th overall in the third round by the New York Giants.

Ximines is the first Old Dominion football player to ever be selected in an NFL Draft. He joins Taylor Heinicke (Panthers), Zach Pascal (Colts), Rashaad Coward (Bears), and Rick Lovato (Eagles) as Monarchs currently in the NFL.

Ximines finished his four-year career at Old Dominion with 33 sacks, including a school record 12 sack 2018 season. He was also named a First Team All-Conference USA defensive end last season, as well as becoming the first Monarch to receive an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Ahoskie, N.C. native finished with 176 career tackles.