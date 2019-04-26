Oceanfront businesses ready for Something in the Water Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Oceanfront businesses are open and ready to serve customers attending the Something in the Water Festival.

Employees tell News 3 they got to their stores early on Friday to restock and clean before festival-goers made their way to the Oceanfront.

While they had no problems getting into work on Friday morning, they are not sure that will be the case the rest of the weekend. Some employees say they got dropped off by friends so they wouldn’t have to fight crowds after their shift. Others are preparing themselves to wait in traffic.

Store manager say they will have extra crews working today so that they can handle large crowds.

While it will be a busy few days, managers hope they can show visitors how hospitable Virginia Beach is.

