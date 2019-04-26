Norfolk is first US port to welcome new carnival ship

NORFOLK, Va. – Carnival Sunrise will make its very first departure from Norfolk, marking the U.S. debut of the transformed 893-foot-long cruise ship.

The ship departs on its inaugural cruise from Nauticus’ Decker Half Moone Cruise Center on April 29, at around 2 p.m., following a $200 million dry dock that took place in Cadiz, Spain.

The extensive renovation added the line’s culinary, beverage and entertainment options such as a new barbecue restaurant from Food Network star and longtime Carnival partner Guy Fieri, a huge new water park, a suspended ropes course, and stateroom upgrades including two luxurious Captains Suites overlooking the ship’s navigational bridge.

Monday’s sold-out seven-day voyage kicks off the inaugural season with four- to 14-day voyages visiting beautiful ports in the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and other destinations.

This is the first of six voyages of Carnival Sunrise from Norfolk this year that will bring nearly 20,000 visitors to the city over the coming months.

Carnival Radiance will also operate seven voyages from Norfolk next year following a $200 million dry dock.

According to a study conducted by the Cruise Lines International Association, Carnival and other cruise operators account for $153 million in direct expenditures, 2,800 jobs and $170 million in wages for the state of Virginia each year.