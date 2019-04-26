Complete Something in the Water coverage

Newport News man arrested after throwing cup of water during road rage incident

Posted 11:48 am, April 26, 2019, by

Mason Crow

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested after a road rage incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, police were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Lee Road at 3:47 p.m.

A 39-year-old Newport News man told police he was driving behind the other vehicle and changed lanes to pass it. When he did, the other vehicle, driven by 58-year-old Mason Wilton Crow, then pulled out in front of him and cut him off, causing him to honk his horn.

The man told police that Crow then began driving aggressively, and began yelling and screaming. Crow then threw a cup of water into the man’s open passenger window.

When the man pulled over, Crow came to his passenger side window and continued yelling at him.

Crow is charged with one count each of throwing objects at a moving vehicle and aggressive driving.

He was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.