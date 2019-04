Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nan Macmillan is a singer and songwriter who incorporates the many changing landscapes of her life into her music. She  joins us today to perform two original songs, "How Many Miles" and "Rain For the Heavy Heart."

Catch Nan again tonight, April 26th at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampton at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.nanmacmillanmusic.com.