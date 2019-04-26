× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storms possible this afternoon… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with showers/storms as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a few scattered showers in the morning with more rain and storms firing up this afternoon. Our biggest chances for storms will be between 3 PM and 7 PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon to early evening. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s today. Winds will pick up through the day, southwest at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph.

Rain will clear out late tonight and clouds will clear out very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach the low 70s. It will still be windy with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a warm up to near 80. An isolated shower is possible Sunday, but most will just see extra clouds. It will still be breezy on Sunday with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30+

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 26th

