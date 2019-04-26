× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms likely late this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast:

A second round of severe storms will be likely this afternoon… mainly between 3 PM and 7 PM. Threats from these storms include damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will reach the upper 70s today. Winds will pick up through the day, southwest at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph.

Rain will clear out late tonight and clouds will clear out very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach the low 70s. It will still be windy with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a warm up to near 80. An isolated shower is possible Sunday, but most will just see extra clouds. It will still be breezy on Sunday with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 26th

