Flags placed on graves of fallen soldiers in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard announced that flags were placed on the graves of fallen soldiers.

The placing of the flags was done by The Veteran Employee Readiness Group on May 23 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

The event was open to anyone who wanted to participate. The organization will need volunteer help to pick up the flags. The flags will be picked up May 28 at 5 p.m.

You can contact Doug DeLong at gary.d.delong@navy.mil or (757)-396-2075 for more information.